Provide finances to prevent an epidemic of hypertension in Ghana–Gov’t urged 

The Ghanaian Society of Cardiologists, the Stroke Association Support Network-Ghana (SASNET GHANA), and the World Heart Federation, together with some medical experts have called on the government to provide the required level of resources to finance pharmacological treatment and prevent an epidemic of hypertension, heart disease and stroke from happening.

According to the group, there is urgent action needed to be taken at both local and national levels to ensure the effective implementation of prevention and treatment measures to control hypertension in the Ghanaian population.

The call was contained in a release issued in Accra today, Monday, September 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, SASNET Ghana, the largest non-profit, Patient, and Professionals based – advocacy organisation working on hypertension, CVD, Stroke, and Obesity says it is ready and willing to play a major role in bringing about lifestyle changes to lower blood pressure in the population.

HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE (HYPERTENSION) IN GHANA

High blood pressure (Hypertension) is called the “silent killer” for good reason as it often has no symptoms, but is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. These diseases are the leading cause of death in the world.

In Ghana, data available on the Prevalence of Hypertension show that around 34% of adults aged between 30-79 years have raised blood pressure, with a significant number of these people being unaware that they are hypertensive. The available data also shows that an estimated 36% of those aware of their hypertension are on medication of one sort or another; i.e. receiving pharmacological treatment to lower the blood pressure. The other way to lower blood pressure is to make lifestyle changes.

This reported data present massive challenges to government and other stakeholders in managing hypertension in the population.

In 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) published evidence-based pharmacological treatment guidelines for adults with hypertension, as well as the World Heart Federation roadmap and PASCAR 10 points action on Hypertension. In a recent Round Table Discussion on the subject of Hypertension in Ghana, the Ghanaian Society of Cardiologists, the Stroke Association Support Network-Ghana (SASNET GHANA) and the World Heart Federation, together with experts participants concluded that urgent action need to be taken at local and national levels to ensure effective implementation of prevention and treatment measures to control hypertension in the Ghanaian population.

All treatment for hypertension is expensive but in particular, Pharmacological treatment.

We therefore call on government to provide the required level of resources to finance pharmacological treatment and prevent an epidemic of hypertension, heart disease and stroke from happening.

The Stroke Association Support Network-Ghana, the largest non-profit ,Patients and Professionals based – advocacy organisation working on hypertension, CVD ,Stroke and Obesity can and will play a major role in bringing about lifestyle changes to lower blood pressure in the population.

