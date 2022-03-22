Provide Infrastructure Assistance To Nkrankwanta Islamic Basic School- Headmaster

The local Islamic Basic School at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of Bono Region is in dire need of infrastructure for the academic progress of the pupils.

Mr Abass Alhassan, the Headmaster, on Monday appealed to the District Assembly, philanthropists, non-governmental and charitable organisations to assist the school as a matter of urgency.

Mr Alhassan made the appeal at a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting held at the school with Mr Francis Kwadwo Oppong, the District Chief Executive (DCE) as a special guest.

He lamented: “there are 210 students and more than 600 pupils respectively at the Junior High School (JHS) and primary school levels in the face of daunting infrastructural and logistics challenges.”

Mr Alhassan cited lack of furniture, inadequate classrooms, uncompleted pavilion, insufficient textbooks, unfurnished information-communication and technology (ICT) room and inadequate computers and accessories for ICT education.

He bemoaned “three to five persons sit on a dual desk, and we have to combine two classrooms, A and B because of lack of furniture at both primary and JHS levels”.

On teaching and learning, Mr Alhassan said the main idea for the establishment of the school was to promote the teaching and studying of Arabic language but since there was only one Arabic instructor, achieving that aim had become difficult.

Addressing the members, Mr Oppong, the DCE assured the Assembly would liaise with the Zongo Development Authority for more Arabic instructors to be posted to the school to address that challenge.

He entreated the parents and guardians to take proper care of their children and wards by counseling them well on the importance of education and also urged the teachers to map out strategies to enhance effective teaching and learning for the progress of school.