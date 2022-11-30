Provide necessary infrastructure support to facilitate teaching and learning -Dr Kingsley Nyarko

Education and technological advancement remain the major drivers of every successful society, which must be invested in to improve the human resource base of the country, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, said on Wednesday.

He said it was incumbent on the relevant stakeholders to provide those necessary infrastructure support to facilitate teaching and learning.

Dr Nyarko was addressing residents of Atwima Techiman and Nyankyerenease during a sod-cutting ceremony to commence the construction of a six-unit classroom block for each of the communities in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The projects, expected to be completed within six months, are being funded through the GETFUND and awarded to Clean Vision Construction Limited.

The classroom blocks come with ancillary facilities such as a six-seater toilet and a mechanised borehole each for the Atwima Techiman Presbyterian Basic School and Nyankyerenease Methodist Primary School.

The MP said the infrastructure drive was targeted at expanding the base to contain all children in a congenial atmosphere for effective teaching and learning.

He said the government was doing everything possible to ensure all children of school-going age accessed quality education and advised parents to keep firm eyes on their children to ensure they became responsible citizens.

Dr Nyarko called on the contractor to do a good work to ensure durability.

Mrs Grace Ofosu Boateng, the Kwadaso Municipal Director of Education, commended the MP for his continuous assistance towards improving education in the area and assured that her outfit would cooperate with the contractor to complete the job on schedule.