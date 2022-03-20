Provide Toys For Your Children To Develop Their Brains – Kama Boss To Parents

Dr Michael Agyekum Addo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kama Group of Companies has urged parents to provide toys for their children from the early stages of their lives to help develop problem-solving abilities and their brains.

He noted that as the children played with toys and destroy them, they demonstrate a certain curiosity to know what is inside them.

He maintained that as they try to fix the toys and dismantle them the more they become conversant and develop their talents.

The CEO, who was speaking at the Business and Entrepreneurship Summit organized by the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) in Takoradi highlighted that the human brain was divided into two parts.

Dr Addo, who is also a pharmacist, said the human brain was the central organ of the human nervous system, and the spinal cord made up the central nervous system.

He noted that the right brain was more visual and deals in images more than words as it processes information intuitively and simultaneously.

He pointed out that some people believed a person was either left-brained or right-brained and that determined the way they thought and behaved.

Dr Addo indicated that left-brained people were said to be more analytical, logical, detailed and fact-oriented, and numerically likely to think in words.

Meanwhile, he said, right-brained people were more creative, free-thinking, able to see the big picture, intuitive, and were likely to visualize more than think in words.

Touching on how to develop the right human brain, he enumerated that people should appreciate arts and color, enjoy music and dance, solve puzzles, riddles and games as well as embark on excursions to get exposure and discover nature’s delight.

He said people should have humor and enjoy jokes, look for problems in the communities, take reading lessons in both the electronic and print media, watch movies, cartoons and drama, and listen to poems to develop their right brain.