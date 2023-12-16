Providing a Convenient and Efficient Trade Route for Two Countries

This is Lingshicha Talk on Major-Country Diplomacy. Today we are going to show you the China-Vietnam train route.

The Shijiazhuang-Hanoi train service is an important part of the freight route between China and Vietnam. In 2017, the first China-Vietnam train set off from Guangxi’s Pingxiang border crossing towards Hanoi, Vietnam.

In the 6 years since, just from Guangxi alone, there have been over 1000 China-Vietnam trains, cumulatively transporting 595,400 tons of import and export goods, constructing a “fast lane” for trade between China and the ASEAN countries.