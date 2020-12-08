Provisional Presidential Results announced by the Ayawaso East Constituency Returning Officer Mr. Samuel Anim Ofori puts former President Dramani Mahama at 24,320 of the valid votes cast as against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who had 13,904 votes.

Mr Anim Ofori who announced the provisional result in the early hours of Tuesday told the Ghana News Agency that, it was the duty of the returning officer to declare results for parliamentary candidates, but for presidential, he only announced the provisional results as it was the Chair of Electoral Commission who was the Returning Officer for the Presidential Election and mandated to declare the results.

The Ayawaso East Constituency had 112 polling stations with 47,646 registered voters, but 38,549 went through the process smoothly.

The Provisional Presidential results:

NPP=13,904

NDC=24,320

GUM=170

CPP=25

GFP=12

GCPP=3

APC=9

LGP=8

PNC=23

PPP=12

NDP=5

INP=7

Rejected ballots weren’t announced.