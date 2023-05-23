Provisional results from Kumawu by-election out: NPP leading

Provisional results from the ongoing by-election in Kumawu, Ashanti region shows the New Patriotic Party candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim is garnering more votes than his competitors.

Counting of ballots is underway from the 75 polling centres ahead of collation after voting ended at 5pm.

The National Democratic Congress’ candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa and the two independent candidates are trailing.

The polls so far have been largely peaceful, watched by a heavy police presence, with the NPP and NDC deploying high-level officials as polling officials. Kumawu has 34,800 registered voters, however poll watchers say turnout in by-elections are generally below par.

The NDC has vowed to wrest the seat, made vacant following the death of the NPP’s Philip Basoah, from the NPP which has always won it since 2000.

Already supporters of the NPP and its candidate are on the streets in wild jubilation.

There were pockets of disagreements, while turnout was a bit low, according to Luv FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah, who says however, that the polls were generally peaceful.