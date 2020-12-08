The Provisional Presidential Results declared by the Korle Klottey Constituency Returning Officer on Tuesday gave President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Presidential Candidate of the News Patriotic Party (NPP) 33,126 of the valid votes cast in the December 7 polls.

Former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had 37,189 of the valid votes cast; Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews, of the Ghana Union Party (GUM) 350 votes; Madam Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) had 43 votes.

Others are; Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) had 24; Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP) had 21; Dr Hassan Ayariga of All People’s Congress (APC) had 10; Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) 61.

The rest are; Mr Henry Herbert Lartey of Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) 16; Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo, Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) 17; Mr Alfred Kwame Walker, an independent candidate had 21; and Mr David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera of the People’s National Convention (PNC) had 14.

Total Valid votes cast was 70,882; Total Rejected ballot 776; and Total Vote Cast was 71,658