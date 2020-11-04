Cote d’Ivoire’s incumbent President Alassane Ouattara has won last Saturday’s presidential election by obtaining over 94 percent of the vote, provisional results released Tuesday by the country’s electoral commission showed.

Ouattara obtained 3,031,483 votes and was re-elected president.

Out of a total of 6,066,441 voters, the commission collected 3,269,813 valid votes from 17,601 polling stations, with voter turnout totaling 53.90 percent.

Opposition candidates Henri Konan Bedie and Pascal Affi N’Guessan, both of whom called for a boycott of the ballot, garnered 1.66 percent and 0.99 percent of the votes, respectively.

Independent candidate Kouadio Konan Bertin obtained 1.99 percent, according to the commission.

The provisional overall results will be confirmed by the Constitutional Council.

Ouattara was first elected president of Cote d’Ivoire in 2010 and re-elected for another five-year term in office in 2015.