Guinea’s incumbent President Alpha Conde has won the presidential election ended on last Sunday, provisional results released Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) showed.

Conde, 82, the candidate of the ruling party RPG (Rally of the Guinean People), won the electoral ballot with 59.49 percent against 33.5 percent for the candidate of opposition party UFDG (Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea), Cellou Dalein Diallo, who came in second position, according to the provisional results publicly announced by the president of the CENI.

According to CENI, out of a total of 5,410,098 voters registered, CENI collected 4,099,321 valid votes from 14,147 polling stations in Guinea and outside the country with a participation rate of 78.88 percent.

The provisional results of the presidential election published by the CENI will be confirmed by the Constitutional Court. In accordance with the Guinean constitution, the candidate who obtains the majority of the votes is declared the winner of the presidential election.

Conde was elected President of Guinea in 2010. He won his second term in 2015. After this election, Conde will be Guinea’s president for the third time.

According to the latest constitution of Guinea, the presidential term lasts 6 years. The president is directly elected by voters, candidate with more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round win the election.