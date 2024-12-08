Provisional Results Signal Major Shake-up in Ghana’s 9th Parliament as Senior MPs Lose Seats

According to provisional results from the 2024 elections, several prominent Members of Parliament (MPs) will not be returning to the lawmaking house.

The 9th Parliament is set to witness a significant shift, with many seasoned lawmakers from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) losing their seats, leaving room for new faces in the legislature.

The defeat of these high-profile MPs has come as a surprise to many, particularly given their years of experience and perceived strongholds. Their unexpected losses highlight the dynamic nature of Ghana’s political landscape and the potential for change in the upcoming parliamentary session. As the final results are tallied, the focus now shifts to the new crop of lawmakers who will shape the country’s legislative agenda in the years to come.

These big names won’t be part of the ninth parliament.