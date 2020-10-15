A proxy battle that ensued at the Volta Region House of Chiefs has delayed the election of leaders for the House in Ho.

For over an hour, the floor of the house was taken by arguments for and against the discarding of six proxies, which were declared improperly processed.

The House was told that the Electoral Commissioner and the Registrar of the House did not personally ascertain the genuineness of the proxy process thereby raising back and forth arguments.

Togbe Afede, President of the National House of Chiefs alleged the possibility of some chiefs signing the proxies under duress.

He said the proxy process could affect the integrity of the process, and asked that the required process be enshrined in the standing orders of the House.

Osei Adza Terkpor VII of Avatime said the process was a secret ballot and that proxies are a ‘very serious matter’.

He said unofficial persons administered the proxies, dipped the whole electoral process into suspicion and therefore moved a motion to discard the proxies, which was seconded, Togbega Gbogbolulu of Vakpo opposed the motion, and said a party in the election’s motion on the process was a conflict of interest.

Togbe Agama Amatta V of Fievie said proxy voting was a vested right and that no participant could move to influence the process.

He said it was the duty of EC to determine legitimate proxies and ascertain the individuals to exercise them.

Togbe Agama said denying people of the right to proxy would land in court and jeopardise the process.

The brouhaha brought Togbe Afede, the President of the National House to his feet many times to douse the heated arguments, but to no avail.

Mr Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, Deputy Regional Director of EC explained that proxies were allowed when gazetted chiefs and a member could not physically be present to participate in an election.

He said if the process was flawed, the members could seek redress in the courts saying it behooved on the Returning officer to make sure the process leading to obtaining proxies were right.

Meanwhile, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, Paramount Chief of Anfoega and Togbui Sri III, Awoamefia of Anlo State are gunning for the soul of the Regional House, while Togbeha Kpatamia Dzekley VII, Paramount Chief of Battor and Togbega Gbogbolulu V, Paramount Chief of Vakpo are vying for the Vice President position after Osie Adjatekpor VII, Paramount Chief of Awatime withdrew from the contest.