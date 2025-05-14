Prudential Bank Backs Firefighters with Donation to GNFS Health and Safety Fund

Prudential Bank has contributed GH¢20,000 to the Ghana National Fire Service’s (GNFS) newly established Health and Safety Fund, becoming the first financial institution to support the initiative.

The donation was announced during this year’s International Firefighters’ Day commemoration in Accra, where the fund was officially launched by Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak.

The Health and Safety Fund aims to provide financial assistance to firefighters who suffer severe injuries on duty and support the education of children of fallen personnel. Charles Ofori, Head of Personal Banking at Prudential Bank, emphasized the institution’s commitment to honoring the sacrifices of firefighters.

“As a bank that values dependability, we recognize the bravery and dedication of the GNFS. This donation reflects our belief in supporting initiatives that uplift communities,” Ofori said. “Giving back is not just a commitment but a responsibility. We salute the courage and service of our firefighters.”

DCFO Mark Brako Appiah, GNFS Director of Finance, received the donation on behalf of the service and expressed gratitude for the bank’s support. “This contribution will significantly aid our efforts to safeguard the welfare of our personnel and their families,” he said.

The event also featured awards for outstanding firefighters, highlighting their exceptional service. The Health and Safety Fund represents a critical step in ensuring long-term support for first responders who risk their lives in the line of duty.

Prudential Bank’s donation underscores the growing collaboration between corporate entities and public institutions to address the welfare needs of Ghana’s emergency service providers. As the fund gains momentum, it is expected to attract further contributions from other organizations committed to social responsibility.