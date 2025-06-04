Prudential Bank Declares June Health Screening Month

Prudential Bank has declared the month of June as Health Screening Month with a goal of creating a workplace culture where health and wellness are prioritized.

The Bank, working with its health partners, has deployed various health centres and mobile clinics for all staff of the Bank across the country to access and conduct various health checks in other to be conscious of their health status.

Commenting on the campaign, Managing Director of the Bank, Bernard Gyebi revealed that the initiative is part of activities to promote staff cohesion, fellow feeling and comraderies among employees.

“This initiative is part of our broader employee relations and engagement strategy. We recognize that our people are our greatest asset, and their health and well-being are central to our success as a business. By offering comprehensive health screenings, we’re showing our commitment to supporting our employees not just professionally, but personally as well” he said.

Head of Human Resources of the Bank, Lilian Antwiwaa Asante, whose department initiated and is driving the campaign said the screening forms part of activities that will be rolled out in the year aimed at encouraging proactive self management.

“Our goal is to create a workplace culture where health and wellness are prioritized. We want our employees to feel valued and supported, and to know that their well-being matters. This campaign is designed to encourage proactive health management and to strengthen the bond between the organization and its people”.

She added that the value of the campaign is immeasurable saying “while the financial investment is notable, the real value lies in the trust, loyalty, and engagement we build with our employees. Healthier teams are more energized, more productive, and more connected to the organization’s mission. That kind of value goes far beyond numbers”.

The health screening month, according to Ms. Asante, reflects Prudential Bank’s people-first culture and one that is worth emulating.

“It’s not just about check-ups, it’s about showing up for our employees in meaningful ways. We hope this initiative inspires other organizations to invest in the well-being of their teams as a core part of employee engagement, she said.

The drive is expected to be implemented annually.