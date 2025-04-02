Prudential Bank Donates GH¢10,000 to Tamale Mosque for Eid

Prudential Bank’s Tamale branch has donated GH¢10,000 to the Kukuo Laststop Jummah Mosque in northern Ghana to support local Muslim communities during Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

The contribution, presented by Branch Manager Sumaila Mahama, was received by Chief Adam Lansah of Wurishie and Mosque Imam Adam Nayi Alhassan during a ceremony marking the end of Ramadan.

Mahama emphasized the bank’s commitment to fostering relationships with Muslim clients, calling the donation a gesture of appreciation. “This is our way of supporting the Muslim ummah after the holy month of fasting,” he said. Chief Lansah praised the bank’s generosity, urging congregants to consider Prudential Bank for their financial needs. Imam Alhassan offered prayers for the bank’s leadership and staff in recognition of the support.

The donation aligns with the bank’s broader Ramadan outreach, which included distributing care packages containing breakfast items to 130 retail and corporate Muslim customers across its branches. The Tamale delegation, which included Relationship Officer Inusah Yakubu and Deputy Operations Manager Baba Mohammed Saani, highlighted the institution’s focus on community engagement.

Eid al-Fitr, a festival marking the end of Islam’s holy month, is traditionally celebrated with communal prayers, feasting, and charitable acts. Prudential Bank’s initiative reflects a growing trend of corporate participation in religious and social welfare programs across Ghana.