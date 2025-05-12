Prudential Bank Donates to Support GNFS’ Health and Safety Fund

Prudential Bank has donated an amount of GHS 20,000.00 to support the Ghana National Fire Service’s (GNFS) newly launched Health and Safety Fund at this year’s commemoration of International Firefighters’ Day in Accra.

The Health and Safety Fund is to support firefighters who sustain severe injuries in the line of duty and to cater for the education of the children of firefighters who lose their lives while serving the nation. The Bank is thus the first financial services institution to donate to the fund.

Making the donation at an appeal for funds at the ceremony, Head of Personal Banking at Prudential Bank, Charles Ofori, noted that the Bank stood in recognition of the brave personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and that the donation was in recognition of their unwavering commitment to duty.

“As a Bank that prides itself on being truly dependable, we recognize the immense sacrifices firefights make in the line of duty. This donation is to support this recognition. We believe in aligning with causes that uplift lives and strengthen communities. Giving back is not just a commitment, it is a responsibility. To the Fire Service team, we say thank you for your courage, sacrifice, and service” he said.

The Director of Finance at GNFS, DCFO Mark Brako Appiah, receiving the donation on behalf of the Service thanked the Bank for the gesture saying it will go a long way to support the initiative.

The Minister for the Interior, Hon. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak launched the Health and Safety Fund which is a significant step towards supporting the welfare of firefighters and their families. The event included the presentation of awards to firefighters who have distinguished themselves in their service.