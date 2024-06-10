Prudential Life Insurance and Partners Plant Mangroves to Protect Ada Ramsar Site

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, in collaboration with the Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND) and the Forestry Commission, recently spearheaded a mangrove planting initiative at the Ada Foah Obane Ramsar Site in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

This effort, part of the national Green Ghana initiative, saw volunteers from the NGO, community members, and staff from Prudential Life and the Forestry Commission come together last Friday to plant 2,000 mangrove seedlings.

The Forestry Commission reports that Ghana’s mangrove cover is currently estimated at 72.4 km², with over 18 million trees. However, this vital ecosystem is under threat from urbanization, overexploitation, pollution, wildfires, and climate change, leading to a significant decline in mangrove forests.

Mr. Chibeze Ezekiel, Executive Coordinator of SYND Ghana, highlighted the importance of protecting wetlands to support the livelihoods of communities like Obane. He noted that the project not only aims to restore vegetation but also to support local fishing industries, boost the economy, and create a safer environment for future generations. This pilot project is expected to be expanded to other areas facing similar challenges. Mr. Ezekiel expressed gratitude to the Forestry Commission for their expertise and to Prudential Life Insurance for funding the project, calling on other organizations to support this initiative to cover more areas.

Adam Burge, Chief Financial Officer at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, explained that the initiative aligns with the company’s mission to be partners in every life and protectors of every future.

It also supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Prudential Life’s sustainability goals of enhancing education, health, and safety, as well as building community resilience to climate change.

The Head of Sustainability at Prudential Life Insurance praised the involvement of Prudential Life staff, community members, the Forestry Commission, and SYND volunteers, expressing optimism that the planted seedlings would be well cared for. He also revealed that Prudential Life is considering a five-year plan to plant more mangroves to improve community resilience to environmental challenges. Additionally, since 2022, Prudential Life has supported the distribution of 15,000 seedlings in other communities.

Mr. Eric Tetteh Addo Wusah, Youth Committee Secretary at Obane, highlighted the negative impact of mangrove depletion and the choked creek connecting to the Volta Lake and eventually the sea, which has affected their fishing, farming, and livelihood. He assured that the community would take good care of the seedlings and called on other organizations and philanthropists to support the community in planting more mangroves and dredging parts of the wetlands to protect their land and improve their livelihood.