PruRide 2023 on Sunday September 10 at Accra Sports Stadium

The Ghana Cycling Federation and Prudential Life will organize the 4th edition of the PruRide Cycling Race at the Accra Sports Stadium on 10th September 2023.

According to the Technical Director of the GCF, Mr. Dan Amoo, the event is very important on their calendar and they expect a huge patronage.

Mr. Shaaban Mohammed, Technical Director of the GCF said he expects a good event as the recent world championship has taught them many things.

He urged all cycling clubs to come and compete.

Miss Elizabeth A. Gyamfi, a journalist who has been supporting and encouraging female cycling said the PruRide is another opportunity for cyclists to show their skills and improve upon their times and performance.

“I look forward to a bigger and better edition, particularly as we celebrate 175 years of helping people get the most out of life,” the CEO of Prudential Life, Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah, said at the launch of the Race some few months ago.

Registration for the PruRide 2023 began on June 22 and ended on August 31.

All professional cyclists need a UCI licensed or belong to cycling club to participate.

The male winner in the professional race will take home GHc15,000, second place collects GHc8,000 while the second runner up gets GHc5,000 and fourth place GHc1,000.

The female winner will get GHc10,000, while second and third place takes GHc5,000 and GHc3,000 respectively.

The regular adult category race will cover 17.5km distance, while the kids’ category covers a distance of 1.75km.

Winners in the male and female categories will receive a cash prize of GHc3,000 and GHc2,000 respectively, as well as medals.

Second and third places for male and female will also be rewarded with cash prizes and medals, while the youngest cyclist will walk home with GHc500.

The PruRide has been termed as Ghana’s finest urban cycling race