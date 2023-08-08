Ps David Arku, The Celebrated Gospel Musician

David Arku, a revered and celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer, pastor, songwriter, composer, scriptwriter, editor, arranger, talent manager and producer was born and bred in Takoradi, attended his elementary school in Rev Grant Primary and JSS, and later continued in Elmina JSS and Mount Sinai Preparatory school in Breman Essikuma, after coming for his SSS education in Sekondi College.

He pursued a Diploma in Theology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theology from Christian Life International Bible College in the USA.

Later further to do MBA in Strategic Planning and Leadership. He also pursued music courses from the Mansec School of Music and is a lecturer at Wisdom Theological Seminary.

He is an Ordained Minister of the Gospel and conference Speaker. He is the President of CYFM Ghana and CEO of CYFM Production.

He is the Host of the “You Can’t Be Empty Conference” And the author of Most Red and the best-selling book Gay Transformer. He composed the following wonderful songs, Onyame Fata, Oguamba, Arise, and Reign, Ayeyi, Worship at the Altar, Osabarima (feat. Ps Joe Bechem), Sacrifice of Praise, and last but not least, My Testimony ft Yvonne Menz.

He began production officially in 2006 bringing out a couple of upcoming musicians namely Emma Junior who is currently in the Uk and the first black president in one of the Uk’s colleges (Telford), he was previously the producer of Baaba Eunice’s first-ever Album, he has also recorded Adomba Kwabe, he recorded music duo Georgia & Georgette who won last year’s best female vocalist at the Western Music Awards.

Ps David Arku has seven albums to his credit featuring other popular gospel musicians and other two singles. His reigning Album is “My Testimony” which featured Yvonne Mens and has been acknowledged by renowned musicians like Rev. Dr Charlie Sam, Bessa Simons and some presenters all across the Greater Accra.

Additionally, the ‘Osabarima’ composer, has loads of awards nomination including, Western Music Awards, National Gospel Awards, WGMA among others.

Some of which are Kuukua Sokoo Hemaa on Rainbow Radio. Pastor Musician David’s music videos have continually been nominated as the best music video of the year at the National Gospel Awards.

Currently, he has taken the mantle to embark on free medical screening for a project called “The Orphan Pham” Bash, a project where various orphanage homes in the Western Region and the country as a whole are invited to engage in activities which include buffet parties where the Orphans are taken to regular locations where Live Band Music are played to entertain and interacts with them.

These activities have featured people like Evang. Mrs. Ernestina Conney, Mrs. Ivy Ernus Danquah currently in Canada, Evang. Vincent Nyarko, Nana Owusu, Rev. Mrs. Amy Newman, Rev. Dr Charlie Sam, Rev. Joe Bechem etc have all been on the bill to support the project.

Moreover, Ps David Arku has been a radio host, anchoring the popular program ‘Youth Bench and Singsipiration’ aired on Radio Silver.

In conclusion, it is important to note that David Arku is the first Gospel Producer to host the First Female African air marshal, Miss Edem Atippoe in Takoradi somewhere in 2022.

Source: Boga Ali Hashim