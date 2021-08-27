PSG chief dismisses move for Ronaldo and possible Messi union

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi dismissed the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining fellow superstar Lionel Messi at the Ligue 1 giants, insisting “we haven’t even thought about it”.

Ronaldo is expected to leave Juventus before the transfer window closes, with the former Manchester United star reportedly in talks to sign for Premier League champions Manchester City in a stunning deal.

PSG have also been linked with the 36-year-old and five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is in the final year of his Juve contract in Turin – where the Portugal captain arrived from Real Madrid in 2018.

The possibility of former Madrid and Barcelona foes Ronaldo and Messi joining forces in Paris has excited fans, but Al-Khelaifi slammed the door shut on the Portuguese forward moving to the French capital.

“We haven’t even thought about it,” Al-Khelaifi told beIN Sports.

It comes as PSG star Kylian Mbappe looks to leave the club, with Madrid reportedly closing in on the France international.

Despite Mbappe being out of contract at the end of the season, Madrid have had an initial offer rejected.

Al-Khelaifi said: “The club’s stance is clear, nothing has changed.

“Everything is still the same, we will not change [our stance] or repeat it.”

Mbappe was on target as Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG overcame Brest 4-2 in Ligue 1 last week.