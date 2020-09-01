Two unnamed Paris Saint-Germain players have shown symptoms of COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 giants said on Monday.

“Two Paris Saint-Germain players are suspected to have COVID-19. Their condition is perfectly reassuring,” a statement from the Champions League runners-up said.

French sports newspaper L’Equipe reported that the two players could be Argentinian duo Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, who holidayed together in Ibiza after the Champions League final against Bayern Munich on August 23. The island is one of the regions in Spain that has been hit hard by COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The French champions are now awaiting the final results of the tests and if confirmed positive, the duo will miss the trip to Lens on September 10 for their 2020-21 Ligue 1 season opener.

French football’s governing body has ruled that a team must cancel its training sessions if four or more positive cases are found, with the possibility that its matches could also be postponed.