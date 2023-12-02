PSG shows interest in signing Brazilian midfielder Moscardo

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an offer to sign highly rated Corinthians teenager Gabriel Moscardo, according to widespread media reports in Brazil.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos travelled to Brazil to watch Corinthians’ home match against Internacional on Saturday, Globo Esporte reported on Friday.

It added that the reigning Ligue 1 champions would need to offer between 22 and 25 million euros to secure the 18-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea.

Moscardo, who is a member of Brazil’s U-23 squad, has made 24 first-team appearances for Corinthians since being promoted from the club’s youth academy in June this year.

On Thursday, Corinthians manager Mano Menezes said he would prefer not to lose the midfielder at such a young age.

“The premature departure of young Brazilian players when they start to stand out really hurts us,” Menezes said.

“Let’s hope he stays with us longer because he is a very good quality player. He has strength and the ability to go forward or play as a holding midfielder,” he added.