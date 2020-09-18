Paris Saint-Germain is set to open up a soccer academy in Rwanda in October, the Rwandan Ministry of Sports announced here on Friday.

The football academy is scheduled to be located in Huye district, southern province, said Rwandan Minister of Sports Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju at a press conference about sports development in the small central African country.

The academy will nurture Rwandan professional soccer players that could potentially make it on the international scene, said the minister.

The academy will enable the national football body, Rwanda Football Federation, to tap the best talent available for the big soccer clubs as well as the national teams, according to her.

She also said Rwanda needs football academies to prepare youngsters for the demands of professional football.

Last December, Rwanda and PSG entered into a three-year partnership, which will bring together the expertise of the signatories through a new model of sports partnership built around three main cornerstones – cultural and artistic synergies, a shared commitment to excellence and football development.

The Rwanda Development Board in 2018 announced a three-year partnership with English Premier League heavyweights Arsenal FC, which is expected to promote tourism and soccer development in the country.