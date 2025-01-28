PSGH Supports Dr. Frederick Kyei Asamoah’s Parliamentary Role

A delegation from the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) recently visited the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso North, Dr. Frederick Kyei Asamoah, to congratulate him on his victory and offer their support.

The PSGH team commended Dr. Kyei Asamoah’s election and encouraged him to utilize his expertise as a pharmacist to positively influence legislative decisions.

Dr. Kyei Asamoah, a respected member of PSGH, expressed his sincere appreciation for the visit and reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining strong ties with the pharmaceutical sector. He emphasized that his background as a pharmacist has played a significant role in shaping his leadership abilities, particularly in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, and he aims to bring that same dedication to Parliament.

“My training as a pharmacist shaped my ability to lead effectively, and I intend to carry that same commitment into my work in Parliament. It’s important that we never forget where we come from,” Dr. Kyei Asamoah said. He added that he would ensure the vital role of pharmacists in improving Ghana’s healthcare system is recognized and prioritized in policy discussions.

The MP also underscored his focus on evidence-based practices and data-driven policymaking, assuring the delegation that his contributions in Parliament would adhere to the highest professional standards. He is committed to ensuring that decisions are made with the best interests of public health and the pharmaceutical sector in mind.

Pharm. Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh, President of PSGH, expressed confidence in Dr. Kyei Asamoah’s ability to advocate effectively for pharmacists and healthcare improvements in Ghana. “We are confident that Dr. Asamoah will be a powerful voice for the pharmaceutical sector in Parliament, advocating for better healthcare delivery and stronger legislative support for pharmaceutical care,” Dr. Donkoh remarked.

The PSGH delegation also reassured Dr. Kyei Asamoah of their full support, pledging to provide the necessary resources and information to assist him in his legislative efforts, particularly in areas related to healthcare and pharmaceutical policy.