PSGL donates 500 bags of cement to Prestea Government hospital

Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited (PSGL) in the Western Region has donated 500 bags of cement to the Prestea Government hospital to refurbish the facility.

Presenting the items at Prestea, Mr Maxwell Acquah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSGL, said the goodwill formed part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility.

He said the company recognized the important services the hospital offered to residents of Prestea and beyond, it decided to help speed up the current ongoing works.

Mr Acquah expressed the company’s commitment to supporting local communities in which they operate to improve the welfare of residents, adding that, collaboration between the private sector and healthcare institutions was important as its provided accessible quality healthcare.”

“We are delighted to contribute to the infrastructure projects of the Prestea Government hospital. Our goal is to have a long-term positive impact on Prestea’s healthcare infrastructure and to improve upon community healthcare quality.

We are committed to supporting initiatives that benefit the well-being of the people we serve,” he stated.

Receiving the items, Dr Djabatey Darko, Medical Superintendent of the facility, expressed gratitude to the donor for the generosity and said it would go a long way to assist them.

“We are extremely grateful to PSGL for the presentation. It would greatly support our efforts to renovate the ward and expand our capacity to meet the community’s healthcare needs.

It’s encouraging to see local businesses like this stepping up to invest in the health of our patients,” he said.

Dr. Darko appealed to other philanthropists, organizations, agencies and individuals to assist the facility to help in efficient healthcare delivery to the people of Prestea and its environs.