PSWU empowers youth to ignite activism for labour issues

Members of the National Youth Committee of the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress, have been advised to uphold the core mandate and values of labour.

They should be actively involved in programmes and campaigns of the Union intended to improve the quality of public service delivery for increased productivity.

Mr. Bernard Adjei, General-Secretary of the PSWU, addressing a training workshop for members of the Committee, in Kumasi, said quality public services could not be ruled out in measuring development.

Consequently, issues concerning integrity, solidarity, excellence and democracy should at all times be respected and promoted.

Additionally, the Committee members were expected to appreciate dignity of labour, strengthen and protect union rights, the General-Secretary stated.

The training was organized by the PSWU, bringing together about 30 participants, mostly Regional Youth Officers in all the regions of Ghana.

It exposed them to various topics on labour and structured to empower them to be active members of the Union.

Mr. Adjei, in a presentation, took the participants through the historical antecedents, vision, mission and core values of the PSWU.

He explained to the National Youth Committee the need to follow the footsteps and aspirations of the founding fathers of the Union by pushing for a more just world for workers in public services.

The PSWU was formed about six decades ago, with the vision to be the leading representative and most dynamic public sector Union in Ghana and beyond.

Mr. John Nii Donu Sampah, Deputy General-Secretary of the PSWU, speaking on the topic: ‘Revitalization of the Labour Movement through Making Use of Existing Structures’, asked the youth to position themselves well in the Union’s activities.

He impressed on them to work together to achieve new benefits for members.

Mr. John Doe, Administrative Secretary of the PSWU, enlightened the participants on the future of work in a digitized world, saying the youth ought to take keen interest in adding value to their skills.

In a digitally-driven world, he said, it was important to raise consciousness of digital rights and protections available for workers, especially in the use of digital work platforms.

Mr. Ebenezer Acheampong, National Youth Chairman of the PSWU, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the side-line of the programme, thanked the leadership of the Union for building the capacity of the Committee members.

Organizing such refresher courses, according to him, had become relevant to developing the capabilities and skills of young workers due to their relative inexperience in any establishment they found themselves in.