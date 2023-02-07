PTA donates furniture to Sefwi – Asafo college of health

The Parent – Teacher Association (PTA) of the Sefwi – Asafo college of health, has presented over 150 chairs to the school.

Presenting the items at the college, Nana Amo Amankwah, Vice Chairman of the college PTA said the enrollment at the college had increased, hence the need to support the college with the chairs.

He pledged that the PTA would continue to assist the college by creating the right environment to enhance teaching and learning.

The PTA Vice chairman said that they had already built a 100-seater capacity computer laboratory to assist the students write their external exams.

He hinted that the PTA intends to build a hostel facility to accommodate the ever-growing student population.

Nana Amo appealed to the government and the Western North Regional Co-ordinating Council to help uplift the image of the college by providing the right infrastructure.

Mrs Yaa Aframa Arkah, Principal of the college, who received the chairs on behalf of the school, commended the newly elected PTA executives for the donation, since according to her the donation had come at the right time.

She also appealed to the PTA to help put up a hostel for the school, since some of the students reside in rented apartments outside campus.

Mrs Arkrah urged the government to support the school with an official vehicle since the school has no official vehicle and computers to stock the computer laboratory built by the PTA to assist the students write their online licensure examination.

The principal indicated that the PTA was not financially strong to do everything for the school and appealed to corporate institutions, individuals, and the Western-North Regional Minister to come to the aid of the school.

“Donation of laptops, desktop and bags of cement will be appreciated.”

Mr Heledzi Evans, SRC financial secretary on behalf of the students representative council lauded the PTA for the donation and appealed for a generator to enhance electricity supply on campus.

He also appealed for the construction of a hostel on campus as many of the students live outside campus, which according to him, was affecting their academic work.