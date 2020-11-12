The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and the School Management Committee (SMC) at the Dorimon Basic School in the Wa West District have expressed worry over the inadequate furniture at the school as schools resume in January 2021.

Mr Amadu Karim, the PTA Organizer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Dorimon that the school children had to lie prostrate before they could write, describing the situation as worrisome.

The situation, he said, affected quality teaching and learning as well as school attendance by the children as it discourages them from attending school.

“If you look at the Dorimon School there are no chairs, the children sit on the floor. When the children sit on the floor, they always feel they have gone to the school to play, so they don’t take their studies very seriously. So we are appealing to anyone who can help us, we will be happy”, Mr Karim said.

Mr Christopher Braimah, the Assembly Member for the Dorimon Electoral Area, noted that schoolchildren were always competing for the few desks in the classrooms.

“You will enter a classroom and see only five dual desks, but some of the classes have about 60 pupils and you see them every morning rushing for those five desks in the classroom”, Mr Braimah indicated.

The Assembly Member, however, said the Wa West District Assembly, as part of its plans to revamp the educational system in the district, would procure furniture for all schools in the district including those at Dorimon.

He was, however, uncertain when that furniture would be made available to the schools.

The school authorities, therefore, urged the District Assembly to fast-track the process of procuring and distributing the furniture before schools resume in January 2021.