The Parent-Teacher-Association (PTA) and students of the Yibile Basic School in the Wa Municipality have taken steps to build classrooms to accommodate some primary school children.

A visit to the community by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed some school children, executives of the PTA, and the School Management Committee (SMC) laying bricks at the school.

Mr Yakubu Saeed, the PTA Chairman told the GNA in an interview that the school was confronted with several setbacks but the lack of classrooms for the school children was its major challenge impeding effective teaching and learning.

He said the community provided some tents under, which the children sat to receive academic instructions, but they were distracted by activities going on around the school.

“There are many challenges, but the major issue is that the children have no classes to sit in. They sit under these tents and whenever a motorbike or car is passing they will turn and look,”, he explained.

He said several appeals to three successive Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) for assistance had not yielded any positive result.

He said to temporarily solve that issue of classroom deficit, they were building to close the tents while waiting for support from any benevolent individual or group in that regard.

Mr Adams Iddrisu, the School Management Committee (SMC) Chairman also identified the lack of furniture as another challenge affecting smooth academic activities.

He said the situation had forced the school children to carry kitchen stools and plastic chairs to the school for use saying, “if your parents don’t give them something to sit on, then they will sit on the floor”.

Talking about the deplorable nature of the road linking Wa to Yibile, he said teachers were not comfortable coming to teach at the community particularly, during the rainy season.

