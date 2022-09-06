Public Accounts Committee resumes zonal hearing in HO

By
GNA
-
0
Public Accounts Committee
Public Accounts Committee
Spining

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Tuesday resumed its zonal public hearing to consider the 2019 Auditor General’s Report on the Public Accounts of some educational institutions in HO.

A statement from the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency mentioned Ghana-Technical Universities and Polytechnics as some of the institutions to appear before the PAC hearing for the period ended 31st December 2019.

“Some infractions cited by the Auditor General in some of the institutions include non-recovery of salary advance, payment of avoidable judgement debt delayed or abandoned projects and student fees not accounted for,” it said.

The statement said the five-day public hearing would also consider reports by the Auditor-General on the management and utilization of District Assemblies Common Fund (DCAF) for other Statutory Funds for the year ended 31st December 2019.

According to the statement, the Greater Accra, Eastern, Oti and Volta regions would also be under review.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News Aviator

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here