Public Accounts Committee starts Zonal Public Hearing

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has started its Zonal Public Hearings in Sunyani to consider the 2019 Auditor-General’s Report on Pre-universities.

A statement from the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, issued to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, cited the Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono and Bono East as some of the regions the PAC would engage with the pre-universities.

It said the five-day Public Hearing would consider infractions and financial misappropriations cited in the Auditor-General’s Report (2019) by the pre-universities.

The PAC would also interrogate the Report of the Auditor-General on the management and utilisation of District Assemblies Common Fund and other statutory funds for the year ended 31st December 2019.