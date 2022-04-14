Public advised against body shaming people based on their body size

Mr Peter Mintir Amadu, a Psychologist and Chief Executive Officer of Total Life Enhancement Centre – Ghana, has cautioned the public against body shaming people based on their body size.

Such an attitude, he explained, had a negative psychological impact on their social being and worsened their conditions, especially the obese and slim ones.

Mr Amadu said, the attempt by obese individuals to shed off flesh had the tendency of making them develop eating disorders while trying to cut down calories intake and amount of food daily.

He said people who were trolled for being thin or slim, also got psychologically affected and might want to eat more to add flesh, which often resulted in binge eating disorders, which is the urge to eat too much food within few minutes.

Mr Amadu gave the caution in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on the psychological effects of body shaming on individuals.

He said efforts by victims of body shaming to work on their bodies led to health implications thereby, negatively affecting their ability to manage their weight and body stature in the long run.

He said, “Individuals, who were faced with such challenges caused by society’s ridicule, usually had problems relating to properly and occasionally undergoing psychological challenges and stress that affected their general wellbeing.”

He noted that anxiety, depression, and poor quality of life were the common psychological effects of body shaming, adding that most victims ended up with mental health disorders.

Mr Amadu, however, encouraged people to love themselves irrespective of their body shape or size and understand that one’s health mattered more than comments from bullies based on irrelevant societal standards.

He noted that it was important for human beings to appreciate people for who they are, stop judging and discriminating against them, and said everyone was unique in their body.

“See a psychologist for self-esteem boosting, self-love, and self-engagement. Make up your mind, appreciate your body and do not follow people to the neglect of yourself,” he added