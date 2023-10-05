Public advised against mixing herbal concoctions with prescribed medicines

Dr Samuel Boateng, the District Director of Health for West Akyem, has warned the public against combining herbal concoctions with prescribed medications, citing potential complications that may arise from such mixtures.

Patients with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and sickle cell disease, are being urged to take preventive measures to avoid potential complications.

He highlighted the potential risks associated with the simultaneous consumption of certain drugs, adding that consuming such mixtures without professional guidance could have adverse effects on individuals with NCDs who were also taking prescribed medications.

He advised that patients, who preferred herbal medicines, to visit hospitals or certified health facilities, where herbal medicines could be given under prescription and supervision.

Dr Boateng gave the advice at a ‘Patient Support Group Clinic’ conducted by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO), to scale up interventions towards reducing NCDs in Koforidua.

The Patient Support Group Clinic is an innovation to create a platform for patients suffering from NCDs to be educated on lifestyle issues that affect their health.

Dr Abigail Sackey, the NCD coordinator for the Eastern Region, said non-communicable disease cases were rising at an alarming rate, which called for intensive sensitisation and public education.

She said most deaths occured because of hypertension or diabetes “and it is unfortunate that people are dying from these communicable diseases, especially high blood pressure, without even knowing their status.”

She mentioned the setting up of wellness clinics by GHS at vantage points as one of the ways to curb rising cases of NCDs and to give unfettered access to checking some of these vital signs, like blood pressure levels.

“The wellness clinics are to allow the public to check their blood pressure, sugar level, and other critical vital signs and symptoms of these diseases without going through any hospital process, which often discourages people.”

She appealed to the public to make use of the wellness clinics and endeavour to check their blood pressure and sugar levels at least once a month so danger signs could be picked up early.

Dr Sackey also advised the patients to report any adverse drug reactions to the health facilities for a review or change to alternatives ones.

Madam Stella Boadi Dankwa, a nutritionist, advised patients with NCDs to eat everything in moderation and according to medical advice to avoid complicating their health situations.