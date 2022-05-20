Public advised against too much intake of oils and fat

Dr Enoch Harvoh, Medical Officer at Tamale Teaching Hospital has advised citizens to regulate the amount of fat and oils they take in a day to reduce health risks and complications.

He said while oils and fats were essential in regulating hormones, maintaining body temperature, source of energy, fat soluble vitamins A, D, E and K, too much oil could cause some health problems.

Dr Harvoh gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale to educate the public on unhealthy fats, which mostly led to health complications such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, heart attacks, stroke amongst others.

He said, too much fats, especially those from animal products raised the level of low-density lipoproteins, which mostly caused unhealthy fats leading to health complications and diseases.

He advised citizens to eat unsaturated fats found in avocados, canola oil, nuts, olive oil and peanut oil, which could help lower cholesterol levels in the body.

Dr Harvoh advised citizens to eat fewer fatty foods and consume more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, plant-based protein, lean animal proteins and fish to stay healthy, and prevent contracting diseases.