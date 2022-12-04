Public advised to adhere to fire safety practices ahead of Christmas

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cautioned the public to always adhere to safety practices as they engage in the 2022 Christmas yuletide.

Divisional Officer Grade III, Ebenezer Yenzu, GNFS Ashaiman Commander who gave the caution explained that the weather during the Christmas was always dry humidity, therefore, little negligence on fire safety measures could trigger a fire outbreak.

DO III Yenzu gave the caution at the Ashaiman Municipal commemoration of the 38th National Farmers Day, which was on the theme: “Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition.”

Speaking on fire safety, DO III Yenzu stressed that while in merriment the public should watch out for their safety, especially with the usage of electrical appliances.

“The use of electrical equipment beyond their design power consumption has on diverse occasions contributed or been the cause for fire outbreaks,” he said.

He also revealed that connecting electrical cables, especially extension cords under room carpet were dangerous as it loses the insulator which can cause danger.

He advised that while holidays were approaching fire disasters did not have holidays but could only be prevented through safety practices.

Adding that, although the Ashaiman Municipality had achieved some success in its efforts of reducing fire outbreak drastically through public education, the public needed to be always careful.

DO III Yenzu encouraged farmers to keep best practices such as constructing fire belts when burning bushes.