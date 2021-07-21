Public advised to choose ADR over court system

Mr Wilson Arthur, An Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Practitioner has called on society to revisit the system of dissolving and resolving conflict as it promoted unity better than the Judicial system offered.

According to Him, “our forefathers used ADR to enhanced relations among feuding families and Communities which worked well and ensured that each party was satisfied with settlement procedures.

Mr Arthur, also a former DCE of Wassa East in an interview said, ADR promoted a win-win situation, was less expensive and did not waste much time as against the court processes saddled with laborious activities.

In July every year, a week is set aside to raise awareness on the need for people to begin rethinking ADR as affordable, peaceful and timely approach to addressing issues and deepen it use.

Last year alone, over 2000 cases were settled through ADR.

In the meantime, Nana Kaku Bulu, a traditional Chief and an ADR consultant described the court room process as “adversarial systems” which created more tension among affected individuals.

He gave an example of where an issue which had lingered for over 35 years in court took only a month to settle under ADR.

Nana Bulu therefore encouraged all peace loving Ghanaians to see ADR as a better approach to dealing with misunderstanding rather than the judicial system.