Mrs Wendy Agyemang Duah, Managing Director of Prefos Limited, an electrical and civil engineering Company, has advised Ghanaians to be wary of individuals they engage for electrical services.

She said the recent high rates of fire outbreaks could in a way be linked to the use of unskilled personnel for installation and fixing of electrical wires and gadgets in our premises.

Speaking at a thanksgiving and award service for the personnel of the company in the northern sector in Kumasi, Mrs Duah stressed the need for Ghanaians to engage the services of certified electricians to help reduce electrically related fires in the country.

She explained that Prefos had trained its workers to provide quality services to customers through research, strategic alliances and product development.

Mrs Duah said the thanksgiving service was to mark the Company’s three decades of existence and dedicated services to the people.

He said the company had chalked many successes in the past years and was still making progress despite the challenges COVID-19 continued to pose to Ghana and the rest of the world.

“Most companies were not able to break-even after a few years of establishment, but Prefos Limited has proven to be strong and we now provide quality electrical services to Ghanaians and some parts of Africa”, Mrs Duah stated.

Hard working and dedicated workers from the various departments were awarded with cash and material prizes.