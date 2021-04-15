

Mr Brains Antwi Dwumah, Upper West Regional Coordinator of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), has advised the public to settlle disputes with them as it is cheaper and promotes good interpersonal relationship as compared to the regular court system.

He said ADR was a win-win situation, which reduced the stress of going through lengthy court proceedings and enhanced personal satisfaction as it was built on individual interest.

Mr Antwi Dwumah, who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa on Thursday, observed that settling disputes through ADR was timely and easier.

“There are a lot of benefits individuals can enjoy from Alternative Dispute Resolution. When the parties mutually agree to a certain term of agreement, in less than two hours your case will be resolved.

“It saves money when you compare it to the regular court system, every case you file you pay something, but once your case is referred to Alternative Dispute Resolution you don’t pay anything, it’s free, it’s easier and cheaper” he explained.

His Lordship Kwasi Anin Yeboah, the Chief Justice, declared Monday, April 12 to Friday, April 16, 2021, as ADR Week for the legal year, anchored on the theme: “Making our Courts user Friendly through the use of ADR”.

The week is observed to, among other things, create awareness of ADR as part of the adjudication process in the courts, its benefits and encourage people to opt for ADR rather than relying on the regular court system.

Mr Antwi Dwumah, who is also the Upper West Regional Head of the Public Relations and Complaints Unit of the Judicial Service of Ghana, said cases that were considered “trivial” and those that could generate enmity between the parties were referred to the ADR.

He said from January to April this year, his outfit had received five cases, out of which they successfully mediated two.

ADR was adopted by the Judicial Service of Ghana as part of its adjudication process, christened, “Court connected ADR” aimed at ensuring that access to justice was easier, cheaper, expeditious and flexible to all.