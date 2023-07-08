Public asked to buy only registered baby diapers  

Three Regulatory Agencies have urged the public to buy only registered baby diapers properly packaged and labelled and listed on the FDA website to help protect babies from the risk of infections.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Division, and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), informed manufacturers, importers, and distributors of baby diapers that only diapers that were duly registered by the FDA and met the Ghana Standard (GS 1166:2017) could be imported and offered for sale.

A joint statement issued in Accra on Friday said all registered diapers imported into the country must be well-packaged and properly sealed to protect the product from moisture, soiling, contamination and damage during transportation, storage, and distribution throughout the product’s shelf-life.

It said the importation of unregistered and unhygienically packaged baby diapers into the country would result in their seizure and safe disposal at a cost to the importer.

The statement noted an emerging practice where disposable baby diapers were imported into the country, either unhygienically packaged in bales or hidden in bales of used clothing.

These are subsequently repackaged and offered for sale without adequate label information or no labelling information at all.

It said the practice did not conform to the regulatory requirements and the packaging and labelling requirements of the Ghana Standard (GS 1166:2017) for disposable baby diapers.

The Statement said the safety of the materials used for baby diapers was checked during the FDA product registration processes.

“As such, the FDA cannot guarantee the levels of any toxins, dyes or skin irritants that may be present in unregistered baby diapers,” it said.

It said in addition, the frequent handling of diapers, usually under insanitary conditions, could cause germs to enter the genital region, which posed a great danger to the health and well-being of babies and children, especially the girl child