Public cautioned against power theft

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cautioned against power theft in the country and urged the public to report such illegal activities to the company.

“Members of the public with information on any illegal electricity connections or thefts should report such cases to the ECG, and the informants will be duly rewarded,” it said.

Mr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, the General Manager, External Communications, ECG, said the Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with the ECG, had set-up a national task force to combat illegal power activities, which was costing the company huge sums of money.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Ayiku said special utility courts, which sat on Saturdays, had been set-up to deal with cases involving illegal power activities.

He cautioned that those caught engaging in the act would be prosecuted.

Through the court prosecutions the company was able to retrieve three million Ghana Cedis, he said.

Mr Ayiku said the ECG was committed to the smooth implementation of the new electricity tariffs approved by the Public Utility Regulatory Commission, and working around the clock to address challenges of prepaid metres due to the new tariffs.

He urged consumers encountering challenges with their prepaid metres to call their help desk lines for redress.