Public Dissatisfaction with Minority Leader’s Role in Ministerial Vetting, Poll Reveals

A recent national poll by Global InfoAnalytics has exposed widespread discontent with the performance of Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Appointments Committee, during the ongoing ministerial vetting process.

The survey, conducted between January 30 and February 1, 2025, found that 64% of Ghanaians are dissatisfied with Afenyo-Markin’s handling of the proceedings, raising questions about the transparency and effectiveness of the vetting process.

The poll, which sampled 952 respondents through a combination of online and field interviews, revealed that 44% of Ghanaians are “not satisfied at all” with Afenyo-Markin’s performance, while an additional 20% expressed general dissatisfaction. Only 8% reported being “extremely satisfied,” with the remainder either neutral or moderately satisfied. The findings highlight growing public frustration with what many perceive as partisan maneuvering rather than a genuine effort to assess the competence of ministerial nominees.

“The numbers reflect a broader sentiment that the vetting process has become a political battleground,” said political analyst Dr. Esi Ansah. “When the public sees their representatives prioritizing point-scoring over due diligence, it erodes trust in the entire system.”

The poll also found that 77% of respondents believe the vetting process is being exploited for political gain rather than serving as an objective evaluation of nominees’ qualifications. This perception has been fueled by heated exchanges and accusations of bias during committee sessions, with critics arguing that the process has strayed from its intended purpose.

Despite the criticism of Afenyo-Markin, the survey revealed a more favorable view of the Appointments Committee as a whole, with 63% of Ghanaians expressing general satisfaction with its work. This suggests that while the committee’s overall efforts are appreciated, the Minority Leader’s approach has become a lightning rod for public discontent.

The findings come amid heightened scrutiny of parliamentary conduct, particularly following Speaker Alban Bagbin’s controversial decision to suspend four MPs involved in a chaotic altercation during a vetting session. That incident, which saw lawmakers hurl furniture and damage parliamentary equipment, has further polarized public opinion and drawn attention to the need for reform in legislative proceedings.

The poll results underscore a critical challenge for Ghana’s democracy: balancing political accountability with public trust. While parliamentary vetting is designed to ensure transparency and competence in government appointments, its effectiveness is undermined when perceived as a platform for partisan conflict. Afenyo-Markin’s low approval ratings reflect a demand for leaders who prioritize national interest over party loyalty.

Read the full report below:

<br />

Download PDF