Public Outcry Over Video of Schoolchildren Transported in Payloader Bucket

A viral video showing ten schoolchildren being transported to school in the bucket of a payloader machine has ignited widespread concern and condemnation.

The footage, shared by blogger Ed Hub on X (formerly Twitter) on February 1, 2025, depicts the children standing inside the large metal bucket of the heavy-duty construction vehicle as it moves along an unidentified road. Voices speaking Twi in the background suggest the incident took place in a Ghanaian community, though the exact location remains unverified.

The video has sparked heated debates about child safety and the dangers of using unconventional and unsafe modes of transportation. Social media users and child welfare advocates have expressed outrage, questioning how such a risky situation could occur and why no adult intervened to prevent it.

The use of a payloader—a machine designed for construction and heavy lifting—to transport children highlights the lengths to which some communities go to address transportation challenges, particularly in rural or underserved areas. However, the obvious risks of such a practice, including the potential for accidents, falls, or mechanical failures, have drawn sharp criticism.

Child safety experts have emphasized that transporting children in this manner is not only illegal but also endangers their lives. The lack of seatbelts, protective barriers, or any form of safety measures in the payloader bucket makes the children vulnerable to serious injury or worse.

The video has prompted calls for authorities to investigate the incident and take action to prevent similar occurrences. Many are urging the government and local leaders to address the underlying issues, such as inadequate school transportation systems, that force communities to resort to such dangerous alternatives.

In response to the growing outcry, child protection organizations have reiterated the need for public awareness campaigns to educate communities about the risks of unsafe transportation practices. They are also advocating for improved infrastructure and affordable, safe transportation options for schoolchildren, particularly in remote areas.

While the video has shocked many, it also serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by some communities in accessing basic services like education. The incident underscores the urgent need for systemic solutions to ensure that children can travel to and from school safely, without resorting to life-threatening measures.

As the video continues to circulate online, it has become a rallying point for advocates pushing for stronger protections for children and better support for underserved communities. For now, the haunting image of children standing in a payloader bucket remains a powerful symbol of the gaps that must be addressed to safeguard the well-being of Ghana’s youngest citizens.