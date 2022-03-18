Public Sensitization On Validation Of 2022-2025 MTDP Held

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), has engaged stakeholders and residents at Tema New Town to validate the 2022-2025 Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP).

The public hearing also offered the Assembly the opportunity to engage the Unit Committee members, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders on the MTDP plan for the next four years.

Mr Samuel Lawer, TMA Planning Officer, said the goal of the development plan was to achieve sustained accelerated economic growth, foster city resilience, and to improve the standard of living of the people.

Mr Lawer said as part of the development projects, the Assembly will organize training for the youth on financial literacy, promote tourism in the metropolis through the organization of drama festivals, food fairs, exhibitions, and commemorate world tourism day.

He stated that the development focus was to expand access to infrastructure in underserved areas as well as sanitation management to fulfill the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s aim of making the region the cleanest city in Ghana.

He said the assembly collaborated with some of the private organizations to build a 100-bed hospital facility, constructed institutional toilets and completed facilities at the Presby School to enable the pupils to stop the shift system they were running.

Mr. Lawer said the Assembly had initiated a programme to train the fishmongers on modern and hygienic fish processing methods as well as fish preservation, especially the small-scale operators.

He said there would be another training for entrepreneurship skills to help improve the businesses as it constituted a major sector of the economy for women to get more skills.

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, TMA Municipal Chief Executive has reaffirmed his commitment to revenue mobilization, security, and sanitation within the metropolis, stressing the issues and remedies to increase revenue mobilization, security and sanitation was paramount and would not let his guard down.

“The issues of revenue mobilization, sanitation, security, environmental health, youth employment, and development are high on my priority list, and I believe in you. Let’s all come together in achieving this goal,” he said.