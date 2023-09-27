Public sensitized on health, nutritional benefits of cocoa

Ghana Cocoa Board, has sensitized the public in the Greater Accra region on health and nutritional benefits of cocoa consumption.

The sensitization campaign dubbed “Market Rush” is to create awareness about the health, nutritional, and economic benefits of cocoa, educate citizens on how cocoa can constantly keep the human being healthy when consumed on regular basis.

The three-day campaign is an initiative of the 2023 National Service Personnel (NSP) year group, with the support of the Human Resource and Public Affairs Department.

Mr Francis Gyamfi Ocran, Director of Human

Resource at Ghana Cocoa Board, said the awareness was to allow marketers and consumers know and understand the benefits of cocoa and its impact on health.

He said consuming cocoa regularly provided dietary antioxidants, reduces blood pressure, delays physical signs of aging and fights dental decay.

He said it was not always necessary for people to visit hospitals for medication, however drinking cocoa tea is also a cure for many illnesses such as stroke, stress, discomfort and cancer.

Mr. Ocran said the campaign would serve as opportunity for retailers to buy cocoa products and sell for economic gain and contribute to the growth and sustenance of Ghana’s cocoa.

He added that through these exercises, most national service personnel had created small and medium scale businesses from the experiences gotten from their massive involvement in campaign initiative programmes and had helped them to live meaningfully after their service period.

Mr. Clinton Oppong Adu, President of the National Service Personnel’s at Cocoa Board, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said cocoa was a nutritious food and must be consumed by all, cocoa protects blood vessels, boost sense of well-being and boost fertility in both sexes.

He said as National Service persons they saw the need to create awareness and market cocoa for the wellbeing of individuals across the country.

“I have learnt a lot about cocoa, therefore I deemed it right to also share its values to others”, he added.

He encouraged young people, especially the youth, to consume cocoa because it provided energy and vitality.