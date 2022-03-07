Public Services Workers Union Fund And Mutual Health Schemes Launched

The Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) of Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana, has launched a PSWU Fund and a Mutual Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) to cater for the health needs of members and to support them financially.

The MHIS will cover critical illnesses, like Cancer-related diseases, stroke, kidney and heart related terminal diseases.

The Fund would also support members by providing them with soft loans at low interest rates while in service and upon their retirement.

Mr Ken Twenebuah Kodua, the National Chairperson of PSWU, during a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kumasi, said the move was part of their social protection initiatives for members of the Union.

The NEC afforded participants, including divisional, regional and national officers of the PSWU across its 10 administrative regions, the opportunity to discuss the state of the economy and salary issues as well as update of the last National Labour Conference.

Mr Kodua mentioned that the scheme had been categorized into critical illness Fund, hospitalization cover, Retiree Medical cover, which is optional for members, and a Medical Insurance cover.

This enhanced health care would reduce the burden of members, he said

Mr. Bernard Adjei, General Secretary of PSWU, said the scheme would give members the peace of mind and save them from the hassle they go through seeking for financial help in their critical moments.

The health scheme is be managed and provided by the Nationwide Mutual Health Insurance Company Limited.

He urged all members to get enrolled on the schemes so they could benefit from the two initiatives that had come about after a broad consultation among members.

Mr Adjei also asked the PSWU members to come together to push for a common goal of all workers in the public sector.

Nana Awuah-Ampem II, Group Chairman, Nationwide MHI, Co. Ltd, assured the PSWU of the company’s determination to offer excellent services to the members.

Mr. Joshua Ansah, Deputy Secretary General of TUC, commended the PSWU for coming out with such laudable initiatives and expressed the support of the Congress towards the schemes.

He assured members that this year’s May Day celebrations would be openly marked across the country, as in previous years before the coming of COVID-19 so that organised labour could come out to air their concerns.

Meanwhile, the over 150 delegates of the PSWU who attended the two-day conference were taken through topics like “Pensions School: Calculating Your Pensions,” “Analysing Wages in Ghana and Labour’s Response,” as well as “Cyber Security and Digital Parenting,” among them.