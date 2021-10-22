Public speaking competition- 14 schools shortlisted for quarter-finals

Fourteen schools have been shortlisted for the quarter-finals of the 2021 Inter-Schools Public Speaking Competition.

The competition, which is being organised by Deedee Global Limited, with other partners, to hone the public speaking skills of Ghanaian youth.

The schools are Louis Rutten Senior High School (SHS), Sunyani SHS, OLA Girls SHS-Kenyasi, Opoku Ware School, Wa SHS, Presec-Legon, Aburi Girls SHS, Tamale SHS and St Xavier SHS, Wa

The rest are Yilo Krobo SHS, New Juaben SHS, Mawuli School, Achimota School and Mfantsipim School.

The schools were shortlisted Saturday after the entries were received, and schools were selected based on the delivery, gesturing and other good public speaking dynamics.

The 14 schools have, therefore, made it to the next stage of the competition which requires public voting.

“I want the public to know we’ve done shortlisting, and these are the schools that made it,” Ms Amanor said.

“The public should follow us for more learning tips on effective speaking, and how to stay safe online as a child.”

The contestants had submitted a three-minute video, discussing, in a freestyle video the theme “INCLUSION: PROMOTION AND PROTECTION OF CHILD RIGHTS ONLINE.”

Among other things, the competitors are making a case for universal access to information communication technology and, how and why children should be protected against the challenges of cyber technology.

It is designed to discover, recognize and foster the dynamism, creativity and initiative of the Ghanaian youth in promoting a culture of patriotism and national development.

It is aimed at building a genre of speakers, who will use public speaking to influence society positively and offers students the acknowledgement and encouragement towards a successful career in public relations, compeering, film and advocacy.

This year’s final is on Saturday, 20th of November, 2021.