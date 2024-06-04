Public Urged To Aid Girls During Menstrual Cycle

A non-governmental organization has charged the public to help and encourage young girls during their menstrual period, stating it was time to do away with the myth that, touching or drawing closer to a girl in her menses makes one unclean.

Speaking with the media on the sidelines of an event organized by ‘As I Grow Foundation’ to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day, a former MUSIGA President, Diana Hopeson explained that, the circumstances girls go through in the past during their menstrual period were not the best due to the myth surrounding the menstruation where they were perceived to be unclean during that period, hence not allowed to touch anything in the house or the community.

She, however, used the opportunity to call on the public to help and encourage the girls during their menstrual period.

The Founder and Executive Director of ‘As I Grow Foundation,’ Debrah Bekoe Isaac, stated that menstrual hygiene is one of the issues troubling the girl child a lot although people disregard it.

He said teenage pregnancy is on the rise as some 550,000 teenagers have been impregnated in the country because most girls fall prey to men in their quest to get money to buy some essential materials needed in their menstrual journey.

He however raised many concerns about the excruciating price of sanitary pads in the country and called on the authorities to take a look at the levies on the sanitary pads by scrapping them off to make them affordable to the girl child and to help address the situation where these young girls are falling prey to some bad guys.

The Organization, as part of the world menstrual hygiene day distributed over 5000 sanitary pads to some girls in the country.