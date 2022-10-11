Public Urged To Check Insurance Status Of Commercial Vehicles

The public has been advised to check the insurance status of commercial vehicles before boarding through the short code *920*57# no insurance company would pay compensation on an expired policy in case of an accident.

Mrs Cynthia Kwarteng Tufuor, Tema Area Manager, SIC Insurance PLC, with oversight responsibility in parts of Volta and Eastern Regions said “it is equally the responsibility of the passenger to board a vehicle in good condition with an active insurance policy.

“So that in case of any accident, you will receive adequate compensation. Passengers must place high premium on their life,” Mrs Tufuor stated at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office, Road Safety Campaign platform at Tema.

The Campaign initiated by the GNA Tema Regional Offices and the Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service seek to actively create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road as a user.

It also seeks to educate all road users on their respective responsibilities, and sensitize drivers, especially on the tenets of road safety regulations.

Mrs Tufuor said checking status was also a means of protecting and preserving one’s life and family from uncomfortable situations that comes with fatal accidents.

“I urge commercial vehicles passengers, to physically examine the vehicle, let’s try and avoid worn-out vehicles,” she said.

She, therefore, commended the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office as well as the Tema MTTD for teaming up for the advocacy.

Mrs Tufuor urged insurance companies to join the road safety campaign stressing that even though it might seem the incentives for insurers to prevent road crashes primarily come from their liability to pay for claims relating to road crashes the societal benefits were greater since many lives would be saved.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager said that the GNA-Tema Regional Office is mobilizing key personalities through the road safety campaign as channels to educate the people to reduce the soaring number of road fatalities in Tema and the country.

Mr Ameyibor noted that even though the data for the first half of this year has dropped marginally compared to the same period last year, there was still the need to upscale the advocacy campaign.

He explained that the GNA-Tema and MTTD road safety campaign seeks to focus on personalities and institutions who are used as changed agents to reach out to their specific constituents with a road safety message.

Mr. Ameyibor, therefore, charged Religious and Traditional Leaders, Members of Parliament, Ministers of State, and other public speakers to devote just two minutes of their time anytime they mount the podium and speak about road safety.