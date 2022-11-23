Public urged to complete biometric capture by November 30

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has urged the public to complete their biometric capture latest November 30, as directed by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD).

It said members of the Chamber (AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafon), were “obliged by the directive to completely deactivate all subscribers’ Sims, which have not completed the biometric capture registration step by the said date”.

The Chamber in a Statement said: “Since the 20th of November 2022, our members have been blocking data services for all subscribers who have only completed stage 1 (linkage to Ghana Card) but not stage 2 (biometric capture) of the SIM registration.”

It said those who required special assistance to carry out the registration exercise should contact the National Communication Authority (NCA) or their Mobile Network Operators.

“We are confident that the sector Ministry and NCA will announce measures to accommodate individuals who genuinely do not have Ghana Cards, once ongoing consultations have been completed,” the Chamber said.