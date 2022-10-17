Public urged to develop taste for local foods

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), has urged Ghanaians to develop the taste for local food to promote good health.

He said that would help reduce the huge sums of money used in importing food into the country.

The Minister said Ghanaians would have been in a very dire situation in terms of food if the COVID-19 Pandemic had prevailed longer.

Also, the Ukraine Russia war would have affected importation of food from those countries and could have affected Ghanaians from getting the kind of food needed from those foreign countries, he said.

Dr Afiriyie made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the World Food Day celebration and Food Fair and Stakeholders forum organized by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR ) in Accra.

World Food Day is an international day celebrated every year worldwide on October 16 to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945.

This year’s theme: “Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow” stresses that the production and consumption of safe food has immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet, and the economy.

Professor Charles Toto, Director of Food Research Institute, CSIR, said Ghana had the best food and had what it took to develop more scientifically to sustain the citizenry now and for the future.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to do everything possible to eat what we grow.